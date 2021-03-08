HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Trinity College has announced it will hold two consecutive in-person commencement ceremonies for this year’s graduating class.
While this year’s ceremonies will be different due to the pandemic, the college is still planning to host them in-person with attendance limited to the students and their guests.
The ceremonies will be held on Friday, May 21, with one in the morning and one in the afternoon.
More details will be forthcoming.
