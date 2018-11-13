HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Trinity College student passed away after reportedly being ill.
Police said they, along with fire officials and ambulance personnel, responded to an upperclassmen residence hall on Crescent Street Monday.
They found 23-year-old Chase Hyde unresponsive with a weak pulse.
They attempted life-saving measures.
Hyde was pronounced dead by the evening hours of Monday, police said.
Due to the age of the victim, detectives initiated an investigation. They said they learned that Hyde had been ill on Sunday afternoon. They said he had been vomiting that afternoon and through the night.
He was found the following morning and that's when emergency services were called.
An autopsy was performed by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office. A toxicology screening was conducted and its results are "pending further studies."
At the time of the investigation, police said there was no evidence that would indicate a drug overdose, suicide or anything criminal.
Hyde was a member of the Class of 2019, police said.
On Tuesday, Trinity College said counseling and other support services have been provided to students, staff, and faculty.
"Medical staff at the college confirmed with hospital staff that this is not an infectious outbreak of any kind and is not a public health concern," Trinity officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.