HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- This week, Trinity College students and staff members made some very special deliveries to help ensure dozens of local families have a wonderful Thanksgiving.
On Monday morning, the unofficial ‘Thanksgiving express’ pulled into Hartford.
Members of the Trinity College community handed out 100 full Thanksgiving meals to needy families, and 70 of them were dropped off at ELAMS, the Expeditionary Learning Academy at Moylan School.
Principal Christine McCarthy said Trinity's generosity will make a big difference.
“Many of our families, without this contribution from Trinity, are either unable to have this food for Thanksgiving or have to make other sacrifices in order for that to happen,” McCarthy said.
Trinity leaders said the college gets just as much out of the food drive.
The school's annual committee event staff sets it up and students spearhead the collection and even donate money through their school meal cards.
“It’s super important to us that we are always coming through consistently for our community partners, especially in years like this when we are still feeling the effects of COVID-19,” said Gabby Nelson, Trinity’s assistant director of Urban Engaged Learning.
She said for more than 25 years, the Thanksgiving drive, which also benefits "Hands of Hartford," has been a critical education tool at Trinity.
“It’s really important that our students are civically involved and involved in the city and that part of their learning In Hartford is engaging with the community partners,” Nelson said.
McCarthy said Monday’s special delivery was powerful for ELAMS families, but the real magic moments will come later.
“When our parents come particularly, they are really grateful and that’s really the emotional moment,” McCarthy added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.