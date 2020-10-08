HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Trinity College in Hartford has suspended all in-person classes as coronavirus cases continue to rise.
The college reported that 21 students has tested positive for COVID-19 on the week of October 5. The week before, no students had tested positive for COVID-19.
Due to this recent increase, the school went to its orange alert level which means that students will remain on campus, but classes will be conducted remotely with students taking classes from their residences.
Employees will be on campus only when necessary to complete tasks and office spaces will be reduced to a 25 percent maximum.
Moving to orange level also means that athletic facilities will be closed.
If the college moves into the red level, which is the most restrictive level, only essential on-campus work would occur on campus, and classes would be conducted remotely with the possibility of a full transition to off-campus remote learning.
Since the college began testing students on Aug. 17, there have been 48 positive cases total among students and one positive case among employees.
For a full breakdown from the college, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.