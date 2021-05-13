HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As college students are working to head out into the workforce, one local college is working to connect students with professionals in their chosen field.
“We didn’t know what kind of jobs would be available, who was going to be hiring, and just honestly, what the prospects were going to be for students graduating,” said Joe Catrino, Trinity College’s executive director of Student Success.
Catrino worked to put together a program that could help guide college seniors after graduation.
“What we did was we used this technology platform to connect students based on a profile/survey that they completed expressing their interest and selecting alum’s they wanted to connect with,” he explained.
The school reached out to alumni to see if they would be interested in connecting with a student in their field.
The response was huge, and 350 Trinity graduates joined the program.
“They jumped in when it really mattered. When students were struggling,” Catrino said.
“You can’t have too many mentors in your life,” said Jeffrey Sagun, a student at Trinity College.
Sagun is majoring in neuroscience. He was able to connect with Trinity alum and neurosurgeon Brian Howard.
“I filled out my profile and, thankfully, I got matched with Jeff and it worked out really well I think,” Howard said.
“He helped me do mock interviewing, he helped me through the application process,” Sagun said.
With Dr. Howard’s help, Jeffrey was to take steps towards his goal of becoming a physician scientist.
“I received two national Institute of Health research fellowships,” Sagun added.
The program so far has a 93 percent success rate, and Catrino is hoping that continues to increase.
“For us it’s networking, networking, networking,” he said.
