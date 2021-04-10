HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Trinity Health is holding a 24 hour vax-a-thon.
This is the first 24 hour vaccine clinic in Connecticut.
The clinic started Friday evening at 5 p.m.
People, all with appointments, were seen waiting in line throughout the night on Friday.
All appointments are booked at this time.
They are accepting walk-ups, but you may have to wait or come at a later hour.
Trinity Health says it's good to have some form of ID, but you will not be turned away if you don't you have it.
By the time the 'vax-a-thon' is over, 4,000 people will be vaccinated.
"It’s a good night. The weather is good and we all want to get vaccinated so we can get back to normalcy," South Windsor resident Jennifer Carr said.
Jennifer and her family of four were all getting vaccinated Friday night.
They've weathered the pandemic together and now they're getting vaccinated together.
"Really grateful. I think it’s a great thing for the community," said Carr.
Trinity Health's vax-a-thon at the Artists Collective in Hartford is the turning point for many.
"It’s been tough, because I live alone. Hopefully the beginning of the end of this," Windsor resident Steven Masce stated.
Nearly 275 volunteers will be working until 5 p.m. on Saturday to vaccinate 4,000 people.
They're offering the Pfizer and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Volunteer Cherelle Rozie said this vax-a-thon is personal for her.
"I survived COVID along with my siblings so experiencing it, but also getting the vaccine myself and hopefully protecting those around me in the future was really important," explained Rozie.
As midnight and the early morning hours roll around, volunteers at the vax-a-thon will still be going, one arm at a time.
"It’s awesome. It’s great trying to get everyone vaccinated, save the world, one step at a time," West Hartford resident Meg Scheibel added.
The event was made possible in-part from a $50,000 donation from three community partners, including Fairview Capital Partners, Inc., Fairview “ALL IN” Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, and the JoAnn and James Price Fund for Community Safety at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.
As of Friday evening, Connecticut has administered more than 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 883,000 people across the state are fully vaccinated so far.
Vaccination information for the rest of the state, including how to register and clinic locations, can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.