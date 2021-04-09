HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 24-hour vaccine clinic in Hartford is set to begin on Friday night.
Trinity Health of New England said it will offer up a total of 4,000 doses of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Hartford residents starting on April 9 at 5 p.m. until April 10 at 5 p.m. at the Artists Collective on Albany Avenue.
“We, at Trinity Health Of New England, have a responsibility make the COVID-19 vaccine as accessible to all members of our local neighborhoods as possible,” said Reggy Eadie, M.D., M.B.A., president and CEO of Trinity Health Of New England. “We are committed to ensuring accessibility to the COVID-19 vaccine and are doing so with this unique Vax-A-Thon event. Additionally, we were able to earmark a portion of vaccine appointments specifically for our local Hartford residents. Thank you to the City of Hartford for their dedication and partnership allowing us to ensure Hartford residents were provided a simple, streamlined way to get their appointment and ultimately their vaccination. We are also deeply grateful for all the donors, the overwhelming number of volunteers, and colleagues who are making this 24-hour clinic possible for our local residents.”
Trinity Health of New England said it worked with the Department of Health and other healthcare systems in the state.
The vaccine is available for individuals ages 16 and up. Patients under the age of 18 will need consent from a parent or guardian.
All second doses for the Pfizer vaccines will be scheduled on-site.
Trinity Health said as of Friday morning that they were fully booked. Appointments were strongly recommended.
Refreshments, music and other resources will be available, organizers said.
The event was made possible in-part from a $50,000 donation from three community partners, including Fairview Capital Partners, Inc., Fairview “ALL IN” Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, and the JoAnn and James Price Fund for Community Safety at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.
As of Friday morning, Connecticut has administered more than 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 883,000 people across the state are fully vaccinated so far.
Vaccination information for the rest of the state, including how to register and clinic locations, can be found here.
