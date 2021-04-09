(WFSB) -- Trinity Health is alerting its patients about a data breach that happened earlier this year.
On Jan. 29, a file transfer company that is used by Trinity Health, called Accellion File Transfer Appliance, reported a security issue with its secure file transfer platform, used for sending secure email.
Once Trinity Health was informed about this, officials said they took immediate action and took the appliance offline.
It also launched an investigation into the issue and its impact on patients and colleagues.
The investigation showed that an unknown user downloaded certain files that were on the appliance on Jan. 20.
“The unauthorized user was able to take advantage of a previously unknown and unreported flaw in the security of the Accellion appliance,” a press release said.
Among the files access were names, addresses, birth dates, medical records, lab results, medications, payments, payer name, and claims information. Some social security and credit card numbers were also among those files.
In a statement, Trinity Health said “safety is a top priority—including the safety of your personal information, which is why it is important that you are made aware of a potential issue involving your personal and protected health information.”
Those who have questions or concerns can call (855) 935-6070.
