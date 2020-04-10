HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Trinity Health of New England will be one of a few health care organizations in the entire country that's authorized to test a new possible coronavirus treatment.
The health care network is set to begin testing the use of plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19.
Patients who have recovered will give blood, from which the plasma would be removed and given to sick patients.
The hope is that the antibodies built up against the coronavirus will help others who are still fighting the disease.
"This has been used since the 1890s, when people have used convalescent positive for the treatment of infectious diseases," explained Dr. Latha Dulipsingh, St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.
The trial was approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
In the past, plasma treatments were successful against SARS and H1N1, doctors said.
If the tests end up working, and there's already been positive results elsewhere in the world, Trinity could do the tests at any of its hospitals, including St. Francis in Hartford.
