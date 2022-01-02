HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Trinity Health of New England has updated its visitor policy at all of it's member hospitals.
The member hospitals include Saint Francis Hospital and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford; Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury; Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs; and Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, MA.
The changes take effect on Jan. 3.
They include:
- One fully vaccinated adult visitor per patient, per day on inpatient units.
- Compassionate care exceptions may be granted.
- For minors and neonates, two fully vaccinated parents can visit per patient.
- One fully vaccinated adult visitor for patients in the Emergency Department.
- Visitors in the waiting room may be limited further or not allowed during times of high capacity.
- One fully vaccinated adult visitor for patients undergoing surgical procedures.
- Visitors are allowed during registration/intake and discharge/pickup only.
- No visitors are allowed for patients testing positive for COVID-19 or persons under investigation (PUI) patients except as outlined in compassionate care circumstances.
- Do not visit if you have any symptoms of a cold, the flu, or COVID-19.
All visitors must show proof of vaccination upon entry.
The proof must be a paper or digital record issued by an official source and should include the visitor's name and date of birth, as well as the vaccine product and dates of administration for all doses received.
