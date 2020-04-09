HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Trinity Health of New England is now approved to test a possible treatment for the coronavirus.
The parent company of Saint Francis Hospital will begin testing the use of plasma from those who have recovered from the virus.
Trinity Health is the fourth healthcare network to get approved to do this testing from the FDA. The others include the Mayo Clinic, the Johns Hopkins system, and the Mount Sinai health system.
For the test, doctors will draw blood from people who have recovered from the coronavirus and remove the plasma. That plasma will then be given to patients who currently have it.
There’s been a lot of talk about the antibodies that people build up in defeating a virus like COVID-19. The hope is that doctors can take those antibodies and help new patients recover.
Before donating, someone has to test positive for coronavirus and then be symptom free for 14 days. If they then test negative, they can donate their plasma. This is a method that has been done in the past, and studies have found it even worked on viruses like SARS, MERS, and the H1N1 flu.
Trinity Health could do these tests at any of its hospitals, not just Saint Francis.
“This has been used since the 1890s, when people have used convalescent positive for the treatment of infectious diseases,” said Dr. Latha Dulipsingh, of St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.
“These are very critically ill patients, I think the benefit is, clearly the benefit outweighs the risk, and that's why we think it aligns with our mission at Trinity of New England,” said Dr. Reginald Eadie, president and CEO of Trinity Health of New England.
Trinity Health hopes it can begin identifying donors on Friday. Blood does have to be screened for other potential infections, and that can take two or three days.
The hope is to begin giving plasma to patients by the end of next week.
