(WFSB) – Trinity Health is updating their visitation policy due to a strong prevalence of COVID-19.
In a statement Trinity Health says they implemented the new visitation guidelines at each of its hospitals. This includes Saint Francis Hospital and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford and Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury.
According to the statement, the visitor policy goes into effect immediately and will remain in effect until further notice. The policy is as follows:
• 1 adult visitor per patient, per day on inpatient units. For minors and neonates, two parents can visit per patient.
• 1 adult visitor for patients undergoing surgical procedures. Visitors are allowed during registration/intake and discharge/pickup only.
• No visitors are allowed for patients testing positive for COVID-19 or persons under investigation (PUI) patients except as outlined in compassionate care circumstances.
• Do not visit if you have any symptoms of a cold, the flu, or COVID-19
To provide an environment that is as safe for patients, visitors, and colleagues as possible, visitors are required to adhere to the following:
• Must pass temperature screening, wear a face mask, and wear additional personal protection when asked by clinical staff. Physical distance must be maintained.
• Visitors must go directly to and from patient room or designated area. There is no gathering in common or public areas.
Trinity Health of New England recognizes the care and
Trinity Health says they understand that a loved one is critical to the patient’s health journey, and they are committed to communicating with family and friends as much as possible.
For more information, click here.
