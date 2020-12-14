HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Now that a coronavirus vaccine has been approved, they will be distributed across the state soon.
Trinity Health will be getting 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday morning.
Saint Francis Hospital will begin vaccinating their healthcare workers. It will start with the front-line workers, staff in the emergency room and intensive care unit.
This is just the beginning. Vaccine shipments are expected every week.
Ten months into the coronavirus pandemic, vaccines are ready. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the FDA and starting this week, it will be given to healthcare workers across the state.
“We are elated to be healthcare providers in such a great state like Connecticut. We are also happy to see this is the dawning of a tomorrow where we can get back to normalcy,” said Dr. Reginald Eadie, President of Trinity Health of New England.
Trinity Health has 11,000 healthcare workers. Starting Tuesday, workers at Saint Francis in Hartford, Saint Mary’s in Waterbury, and Johnson Memorial in Stafford Spring will receive the vaccine.
Then, more shipments will start arrived from the federal government.
“At Trinity Health, we have made extensive preparations to roll this vaccine out. Now, we all know this vaccine is limited in sully. Healthcare systems across the country will be getting this vaccine on a weekly basis,” Dr. Eadie said.
Because of the limited supply, hospitals need to prioritize, so those on the front line, those taking care of coronavirus patients, will get the vaccine first.
Saint Francis Hospital will also be storing the vaccines for their healthcare facilities and others. The Pfizer vaccine must be refrigerated at an extremely cold temperature – minus 70 degrees Celsius, which is close to 100 degrees below zero.
Hospitals are expecting other vaccines by Moderna and AstraZeneca to be approved soon.
There is a concern that those with allergies could have a reaction to the vaccine.
“Those individuals will require an observation period of 30 minutes as opposed to 15 minutes, but they are encouraged to get vaccinated as well,” said Dr. Syed Hussain, Chief Clinical Officer at Trinity Health of New England.
As encouraged as doctors are about these vaccines, they say it’s important that everyone still does their part in avoiding large gatherings, continuing to wear masks and washing hands. It will take a while before we achieve her immunity.
The vaccine for the public may not be ready until spring.
(1) comment
Thank you WFSB for answering the burning question: the virus is a female. "her immunity"
