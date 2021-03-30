HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A healthcare provider in Connecticut announced on Tuesday that it will be holding a 24-hour vaccine clinic in Hartford.
Trinity Health of New England said it will offer up 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Hartford residents starting on April 9 at 5 p.m. until April 10 at 5 p.m.
The vaccines, at that point in the state's official rollout, will be available to people ages 16 and up.
“As part of our mission and core values, we pride ourselves on our ability to provide equitable care for all community members,” said Reggy Eadie, M.D., M.B.A., president and CEO of Trinity Health Of New England. “We, at Trinity Health Of New England, have a responsibility make the COVID-19 vaccine as accessible to all members of our local neighborhoods as possible. We are committed to ensuring easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine and are doing so with this unique Vax-A-Thon event as well as through our expanded network of vaccine clinics. We are deeply grateful for all the donors, volunteers, and colleagues who are making this 24-hour clinic possible for our local residents.”
Trinity Health Of New England said it is working with the Department of Health and other healthcare systems in the state, to enable prioritization of individuals between the ages of 16 and 45, falling in the following five categories, deemed high risk for COVID-19 disease – Sickle Cell Disease, Down’s syndrome, End Stage Renal Disease on hemodialysis, solid organ transplant and active cancer treatment patients.
All second doses will be scheduled on-site.
Appointments are strongly recommended and can be made here; however, walk-ins will be accepted.
The location for the clinic is The Artists Collective at 1200 Albany Ave. in Hartford.
Refreshments, music and other resources will be available, organizers said.
The event was made possible in-part from a $50,000 donation from three community partners, including Fairview Capital Partners, Inc., Fairview “ALL IN” Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, and the JoAnn and James Price Fund for Community Safety at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.
Vaccination information for the rest of the state, including how to register and clinic locations, can be found here.
