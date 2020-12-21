HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Trinity Health said it has seen a strong start to its COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
Experts are expected to provide an update on the number of health care workers they vaccinated as of Monday.
A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Trinity Health started vaccinating its frontline employees last week.
Health care officials said they will also talk about the arrival of Moderna's vaccine.
RELATED: Moderna's COVID vaccine set to arrive at CT hospitals today
Gov. Ned Lamont announced that Moderna's version would be arriving in Connecticut on Monday.
