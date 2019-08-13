PLYMOUTH, MA (WBZ) -- Despite growing up on Cape Cod bay, a brother, sister and cousin from Plymouth, MA are still wide-eyed about a Friday afternoon encounter.
“Definitely wasn't scared of us,” said Serena Colbert in an interview with WBZ.
They were about halfway back from Provincetown in a 22-foot boat when a great white shark swam up.
The believe it was 16 or 17 feet long.
Sean Colbert was just about to take a dip when they first spotted the dorsal fin.
There have been several great white shark sightings on the Cape this season, and beaches in the area have been closed from time-to-time because of it.
“It was pretty graceful, pretty cool,” Serena Colbert said.
