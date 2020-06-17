CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Three prior winners will be coming back to the Travelers Championship this month.
The annual PGA Tour stop announced on Wednesday that defending champion Chez Reavie, 2017 winner Jordan Spieth and 2012 champion Marc Leishman all committed to play in the 2020 tournament.
“Tournament champions become part of the Travelers Championship family, and we’re always happy to see them return,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director. “Chez, Jordan and Marc all have great memories from their winning weeks at TPC River Highlands, so I know they’re looking forward to coming back. And we’re looking forward to having them here.”
Reavie had a record-setting week at TPC River Highlands in 2019. He built a tournament-record six-shot lead through three rounds and ended up winning by four shots for his second PGA TOUR victory.
Spieth won the 2017 Travelers Championship in dramatic fashion, holing out from a bunker on the first playoff hole to beat Daniel Berger.
Leishman overcame a six-shot deficit in the final round of the 2012 Travelers Championship, shooting a 62 for his first PGA TOUR victory.
“We’re so proud of our previous winners, and Chez, Jordan and Marc have all been wonderful champions,” said Andy Bessette, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Travelers. “I am looking forward to see who will win this year’s Travelers Championship and join them in that distinguished club.”
The 2020 Travelers Championship will be held June 25–28 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA TOUR has announced that the tournament will be a TV-only event, with no spectators permitted on-site. The last two rounds will be broadcast on Channel 3 on June 27 and 28.
For more information, visit www.TravelersChampionship.com.
