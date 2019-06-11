HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It's been 18 days and counting since anyone heard from a New Canaan mother.
On Tuesday, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, faced a judge for the second time.
Watch their appearances here.
Stream the live coverage here.
Fotis Dulos and Troconis face charges of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.
Troconis arrived a little before 9:30 a.m.
Both entered a 'not guilty' plea.
Fotis Dulos still hasn't posted his original $500,000 that he's being held on.
His attorney asked for a bond reduction, while the state asked for an increase in court on Tuesday.
A judge said the $500,000 bond will stay.
Troconis bonded out last week.
Also in court, prosecutors said they found new evidence of a mixture containing Fotis Dulos' and Jennifer's DNA in the kitchen sink of the new Canaan home.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Investigators continue to work around the clock, trying to find Jennifer Dulos.
They have been focusing their efforts at the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority on Maxim Road in Hartford.
As of Monday, New Canaan police said they received 310 tips the case and 75 responses to their plea for video surveillance.
New Canaan police have also created a website dedicated to finding Jennifer Dulos. It can be found here.
They said they also created an email specifically for the case. It's FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov.
An arrest warrant for Fotis Dulos and Troconis, detailed how the couple dumped trash bags with Jennifer Dulos' blood on them in more than 30 dumpsters throughout Hartford.
Those bags were picked up and brought to the MIRA trash facility.
The case, which has received national attention, has spanned several towns, including New Canaan, Farmington, and Hartford. It even reached New York.
When Jennifer first went missing in New Canaan, police searched the home she was renting, as well as Waveny Park. On May 24, her car was found on Lapham Road, not far from the park.
This past weekend weekend, Fotis Dulos hired prominent attorney Norm Pattis to represent him.
On Monday, Pattis appeared on WPLR's Chaz and AJ radio show where he revealed sources told him Troconis told investigators she was never at the New Canaan home the day Jennifer went missing.
He also said Troconis revealed she could prove she was never at the Welles Lane home in New Canaan.
During the interview, Pattis said "The girlfriend was never at the New Canaan home that day the wife went missing and she can prove she was never there and law enforcement may be satisfied. That is a very significant fact in this case."
Pattis also points out neither Fotis nor Troconis have been charged with a murder.
"No one has charged Mr. Dulos with murder and that's because there's not enough probable cause to believe he committed the crime," Pattis told Chaz and AJ.
He released a statement on Monday saying, "I've had an opportunity to meet with my client and to begin investigating the suspicions about him. There are powerful reasons to doubt he was even at the scene of his estranged wife's home the day she disappeared. I am unaware of any evidence supporting the theory he was involved in foul play. I plan to ask for a substantial bond reduction tomorrow based on these factors."
Pattis is known for representing suspects in high stakes criminal defense cases.
Fotis Dulos and Jennifer Dulos have five children, all under the age of 13.
They are currently staying with their maternal grandmother, who filed for temporary custody of the children.
Anyone with information about Jennifer Dulos is asked to contact New Canaan police at 203-594-3544.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.