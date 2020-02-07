STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new attorney has stepped in to help defend a woman arrested as part of an investigation into the suspected murder of a New Canaan mother.
Michelle Troconis faced a judge in Stamford Superior Court on Friday.
Her attorney addressed the medial following her appearance which can be seen here.
In court, she was told she will remain on house arrest and was asked to turn over an expired passport that she has in her possession.
Investigators charged her with conspiracy to commit murder in the case of Jennifer Farber Dulos, who disappeared last spring.
She pled not guilty in court on Friday.
Attorney Jon L Schoenhorn took over for Attorney Andrew Bowman and argued several items in court on Friday.
He wanted to move the prosecution from Stamford to Hartford and do away with Troconis' house arrest.
“She has not been able to say or do anything to demonstrate that she is innocent of these charges," Schoenhorn said.
The judge said she will remain on house arrest but can leave for medical reasons, church, lawyer meetings and shopping, with approval.
She asked to be able to leave the state to travel to Massachusetts and New York but the judge said no.
Her attorney also brought up her GPS ankle bracelet, arguing that there's been bruising and irritation because of it. The judge ordered she must still wear it.
Troconis, along with former boyfriend Fotis Dulos and attorney Kent Mawhinney, were arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of Farber Dulos.
Police said the mother of five dropped her children off at school in New Canaan on May 24 and was never seen again.
Investigators believe Dulos violently attacked Farber Dulos in the garage of her New Canaan home.
Dulos died from self-inflicted carbon monoxide poisoning last week, his attorney confirmed.
Before his death, prosecutors said they heard Troconis was having contact with Dulos via a third party, however that is not confirmed.
Investigators believe Troconis conspired with Dulos to cover up the murder of Farber Dulos.
“When the big fish gets away, the law enforcement is now going to turn to what’s left and if it happens to be the little fish, all the more reason that someone in that situation needs a strong defense," Schoenhorn said.
Schoenhorn said he wants to closely look at Troconis' interviews with police.
He said Troconis' first language is not English. He plans to question whether or not there was a language barrier.
“I would want to have an interpreter or translator present, even if I understood much of what was being said," Schoenhorn said.
An interpreter was in court on Friday but Shoenhorn said she doesn't need every word translated.
