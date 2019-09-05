FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The estranged husband of a missing New Canaan mother, and his girlfriend are both facing additional charges.
Fotis Dulos was arrested at his home in Farmington Wednesday on a new tampering with physical evidence charge. He's due in court next week.
His girlfriend Michelle Troconis, who is also already facing charges, walked into the state police barracks in Bridgeport on Thursday.
She's now also facing another tampering with evidence charge, and bonded out on a $100,000 bond Thursday afternoon.
"It's an exhausting fight," Fotis Dulos told reporters on Wednesday evening after he posted bond. "I love my children, that's about it."
Jennifer Dulos has been missing since the end of May.
The latest charges stem from surveillance photos that show Fotis Dulos dropping a white plastic garbage bag into a trash can at a car wash in Avon shortly after Jennifer Dulos disappeared, an arrest warrant stated.
When investigators spoke with Troconis, she told them "it's because the body of Jennifer at some point was in there."
The warrant also states she told investigators that she wasn't initially truthful when questioned about her and Fotis' doings on the days and weeks after Jennifer Dulos went missing.
In the police documents, investigators claim Troconis told them she saw Dulos cleaning what he described as a coffee spill from inside a work truck, and that he gave her a stained towel to throw out.
She said she couldn't remember the color of the stain, but allegedly told police it didn't smell like coffee.
Police said they later found a blood-like substance on that car seat, which contained Jennifer's DNA.
The two were later captured on surveillance cameras at an Avon car wash getting that same truck detailed.
After she posted bond on Thursday, Troconis' attorney Andrew Bowman said "Remember that Michelle is presumed innocent and she should be. We’re prepared to let judgement in this case rest in the jury’s hands."
Fotis Dulos posted his $500,000 bond and walked out of the state police barracks in Bridgeport later in the day on Wednesday.
There, his attorney Norm Pattis spoke to the media.
"If this were Christmas morning, I would be saying, 'I waited all these months for this paltry gift?'" Pattis said. "There's not much here that we hadn't heard before and we question the wisdom of these charges at this late date."
Pattis said Fotis Dulos intends to plead not guilty to the charge.
He has already pleaded not guilty to previous charges of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution, which are also in connection with the case.
On Thursday, Pattis released a statement following Troconis' re-arrest saying "Our hearts go out to Ms Troconis. We are confident that she will, in the end, tell the truth at trial. The state is a terrifying enemy, but a clean conscience is a powerful ally."
Disgusted in the judicial system that this killer is still walking around as a free man. Someone kick this investigation into HIGH GEAR. She's been gone long enough. Her poor children and family.
