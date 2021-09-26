KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - Two people, one of which was a state trooper, were injured following a crash Saturday.
It happened around 6:30 in the evening in the area of Route 12 and Wescott Road and involved a Nissan Altima and State Police vehicle.
A light pole had been damaged during the accident.
State Police say the driver of the Nissan and the trooper were taken to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.
Further details surrounding the crash weren't immediately available.
