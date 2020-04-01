ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A state trooper suffered injuries and a driver was issued an infraction after a crash in Rocky Hill on Tuesday night.
According to state police, Trooper Alvin Chen was in his cruiser that was parked in the left lane of Interstate-91 south about a half a mile north of exit 23.
Chen was investigating a prior collision at the time. His emergency lights were activated and flares were in the road to signal oncoming traffic.
Just before 8:30 p.m., Julio Angel Delgado, 21, of Hartford, crossed his vehicle across all lanes into the left lane and struck the backside of Chen's cruiser, troopers said.
Both vehicles were heavily damaged.
Chen suffered injuries to his head, neck and right knee. He was transported to Hartford Hospital.
Delgado was found to be responsible for the crash and issued an infraction for an unsafe lane change and failure to move over for a stopped emergency vehicle.
