LISBON, CT (WFSB) - A state trooper is expected to be okay after crashing into a vehicle that was attempting to elude police custody.
According to preliminary reports, troopers out of Troop E in Montville were called to the area of Kinsman Hill Road in Lisbon around 12:15 Sunday afternoon to investigate a crash.
As they were responding, troopers were notified that one of the vehicles involved, a red Chevy Cruz, had fled the scene.
Shortly after, a trooper observed the vehicle in question heading towards Jewett City.
The trooper sounded his lights and attempted to prevent the oncoming Chevy Cruz from passing him, but the two vehicles ultimately collided.
Officials say the trooper was hospitalized with unspecified injuries, but he is expected to make a full recovery.
The other driver involved in the crash, later identified as 31-year-old Joshua Young of Norwich, was taken into custody later that day.
State Police add that one other party was injured in the original crash in Lisbon and was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.
A list of charges weren't immediately available.
