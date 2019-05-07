MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Drivers and cyclists alike need a safety reminder when out on the roads.
That was the topic of this week's Trooper Tuesday segment on Channel 3.
State police said it's important for people to share the road, whether they're in a car or on a bike.
They also said people need to keep an eye on their surroundings.
Troopers said cyclists should always wear a helmet, keep earbuds out of their ears and use proper signals to indicate directions.
To avoid any accidents or incidents, troopers said everyone needs to be extra careful and aware of their surroundings at all times.
"This time of year, always check your blind spots and make sure especially making a right hand turn, there's not a bicycle coming up on your right," said Trooper Dimitrie Bogiatzopoulos, Connecticut State police. "Share the road with one another and keep awareness, obviously."
Bogiatzopoulos said troopers can't stress enough that the road needs to be shared.
"You have to obey the regular rules of the road, just like any vehicle on the roadway," he explained. "You're going to have to signal if you're slowing down, taking a right hand turn or left hand turn, and indicate your actions."
For more on bicycle laws, safety or information on trails and where people can ride, head to the state's website here.
