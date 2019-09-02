MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - State police answered thousands of calls for service so far over the Labor Day weekend.
Troopers released their statistics through Monday morning.
They said they had 5,709 calls for service, helped 252 motorists and responded to 363 crashes, one of which was deadly.
They also made 43 driving under the influence arrests.
Troopers issued 447 citations for speeding, 29 citations for seatbelt violations and 26 citations for distracted driving.
State police said they started their enforcement efforts on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.