PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - State police arrested a suspect for the robbery of a bank in Putnam this past winter.
Jesse Brown, 30, of Pomfret, was charged with second-degree larceny and second-degree robbery.
Troopers said the robbery happened back on Feb. 4 at the People's United Bank on Providence Pike in Putnam.
The bank is located inside a Stop & Shop.
Bank employees reported that Brown approached a teller and demanded money.
He fled the store on foot.
State police did not say if he got any money.
Brown was taken into custody on Monday morning on the strength of an arrest warrant.
He was held on a $1 million bond and given a court date of Tuesday.
