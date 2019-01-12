NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- Troopers closed a portion of Interstate 395 Northbound in Norwich on Saturday evening.
A crash with ‘serious injuries’ prompted police to close the highway between Exits 14 and 18 on the Northbound side.
Dispatch said it is ‘unclear’ how many cars were involved, but troopers are investigating.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.