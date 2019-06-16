HADDAM, CT (WFSB) -- Troopers identified an East Hampton man killed in a motorcycle crash in Haddam on Saturday evening.
Crews responded to the intersection of Route 154 and Hayden Hill Rd for reports of a motorcycle crash just after 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Officials said 25-year-old East Hampton man, Raymond Kuritz was killed when troopers said he was navigating a left turn and was ejected from his motorcycle. Kuritz collided with a mailbox and a telephone pole, troopers said.
Troopers said Kuritz was pronounced dead on scene.
Officials are encouraging those with information about the crash to contact Haddam Resident State Trooper, TFC Joseph DeAngelo #825 at CSP Troop F at 860-399-2100.
