The Connecticut State Police will increase patrol checks at synagogues that fall under their jurisdiction after the Pittsburgh synagogue attack that left at least 11 people dead.
The Connecticut State Police expressed their condolences for the City of Pittsburgh, members and non-members of the Tree of Life Synagogue after at least 11 people were killed and others injured in an attack on Saturday morning.
A shooter in police custody, identified as 46-year-old Robert Bowers, opened fire during a baby naming ceremony.
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said on Saturday afternoon that the police force will have an increased presence at Bridgeport synagogues, mosques, and churches going forward following the attack.
