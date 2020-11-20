WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – State Police are investigating a multi-car crash that injured a two state police troopers on Friday evening.
State police said around 4:51 p.m., Trooper First Class Donald Stankosky and Trooper Trainee Nicholas Terry located a disabled care that was stopped in the left shoulder on I-91 southbound near exit 25N in Wethersfield.
While the troopers were on scene, a separate three car accident occurred at the same location.
State police said the driver of a Subaru Legacy was following too close and as the car in front slowed down, the driver swerved to the left to avoid hitting it.
The driver then struck Trooper Terry’s cruiser and send it forward into the disabled car.
Trooper Terry had just exited the car and was struck by the disable car. He received moderate, non-life-threatening injuries.
Trooper Stankosky and the driver of the Subaru also suffered minor injuries. All three were brought to a hospital.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
