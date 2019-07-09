DURHAM, CT (WFSB) -- State Police are investigating a shooting in Durham on Monday evening
Police were called to a home on Mountain Rd. in Durham on Monday night just before 10:30 p.m. for reports that the homeowner came home to a suspicious car in his driveway.
Troopers said the homeowner described a dark colored Ford pickup truck in his driveway. The homeowner told police that as he approached the car, the suspects started shooting at him, and struck his car several times.
The homeowner fired back at the suspects and struck their truck as they took off.
Those with information are encouraged to contact Detective Kendrick at 860-399-2121.
