STAFFORD SPRINGS (WFSB) - State Police Troopers are investigating after a person was struck by a train in Stafford Springs Friday night.
Police are urging motorists to seek an alternate route trough town as several area roads are closed.
#CTtraffic Route 140 in the area of Charter Road/Tolland Avenue and Tolland Avenue/Hyde Park Road in the town of Stafford is closed. Troopers are investigating an incident where a pedestrian was struck by a train. Use alternate routes if traveling in or around the area. #TroopC— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 26, 2019
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.
