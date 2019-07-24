WINDHAM (WFSB) - State Police are on scene of a disturbance in Windham late Wednesday night.
According to police, troopers were called to the disturbance on James Drive around 10:30 p.m.
Police said there are no further details related to the incident right now.
Life Star has been called to the scene and is responding. The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.
