HARTFORD (WFSB) - State troopers are looking for witnesses to a deadly crash that happened on I-84 in Hartford.
According to troopers, a person was struck and killed by a driver shortly before midnight Tuesday.
Police said 33-year-old Melissa Doyle was standing in the right, center lane of the eastbound side of the highway prior to exit 48.
A vehicle driven by 31-year-old Christian Cruz struck Doyle. She was rushed to Hartford Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Cruz did not sustain injuries.
This case remains under investigation. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact Troop H, at 860-534-1000.
Any vehicle equipped with a dash cam, and/or was driving through the area at the time of the crash, is also asked to contact troopers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.