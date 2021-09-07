(WFSB) - State police said they received nearly 6,300 calls for help on state roadways over the course of the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Troopers released their enforcement statistics on Tuesday morning.
Between 6 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Monday, they said they received 1,315 calls for service, helped 55 drivers, and responded to 79 crashes. One of those crashes was deadly and another involved a serious injury.
They also arrested four people for driving under the influence, issued 89 speeding citations and handed out one seatbelt citation. Twelve citations were issued for unsafe driving.
Overall between Friday and Monday, state police said they recorded:
- 6,296 calls for service
- 515 speeding citations
- 19 seat belt violations
- 282 total traffic violations
- 41 DUI arrests
- 406 crashes (375 investigated, 2 with serious injuries, 3 fatalities)
