MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut State Police stepped up their patrols for the long holiday weekend in an effort to make sure people were staying safe.
New statistics released on Monday morning showed troopers responded to more than 5,000 calls since Friday.
Last year, state police said there were 7,000 calls for service throughout the whole holiday weekend.
Among the 5,159 calls for service this year, there were 238 crashes, including one fatal crash in Watertown.
Troopers arrested 17 people accused of driving under the influence, and 156 drivers were fined for speeding.
(1) comment
getting them Quotas
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.