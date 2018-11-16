MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - State police said they responded to more than 1,300 calls for service during Winter Storm Zoe.
Troopers said one of those calls was for a deadly crash.
They released statistics for the storm beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday through 8 a.m. on Friday.
They said they responded to 1,341 calls for service.
Of those:
- 230 were crashes
- 1 crash was deadly
- 2 crashes involved serious injuries
- 10 crashes involved minor injuries
