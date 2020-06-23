(WFSB) – Connecticut State Police troopers’ response to a recent domestic violence altercation is being called the best example for how officers should de-escalate a situation.
Channel 3 law enforcement analyst former State Police Lt. J. Paul Vance says the troopers de-escalated the situation by communicating, which is imperative in any situation.
On June 17, Connecticut State Police responded to a house in Killingly for an altercation happening outside the home.
The video shows troopers talking to the subject of the call.
“We don’t want to see you hurt yourself,” the trooper says.
“I would call that textbook policing by these officers,” Lt. Vance said.
Lt. Vance says the video is a good example of the training officers receive. He says they used the force necessary to de-escalate the situation and communicated throughout the ordeal.
“If you watch the video, the troopers continue to verbalize, continue to try and calm the subject down, and explain to the subject what’s happening,” Lt. Vance said.
Lt. Vance says fellow law enforcement officers can learn from this encounter and see how these troopers handled a potentially dangerous situation.
He says it’s up to law enforcement to take examples like this and continue learning and training every day.
“The number one tool that troopers are taught to use is their mouth, verbiage. Being able to talk people down, get them calm, and certainly service them as the customers, as the citizens of Connecticut are,” Lt. Vance said.
Connecticut State Police say in 2019, they responded to more than 1,400 domestic violence calls.
