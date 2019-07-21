Man who stole purse

Know this man? Police said he stole an elderly woman's purse from a Walmart. Contact Troop E at 860-848-6500

 Rebecca Cashman

LISBON, CT (WFSB) -- State Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man they said stole an elderly woman’s purse on Wednesday.

Troopers said the man seen in surveillance video stole the purse on Wednesday, July 17th at about 5 p.m. from a Walmart in Lisbon.

He left the scene in a red Volkswagen Jetta, troopers said.

Those with information on the individual are encouraged to contact Troop E 860-848-6500 ext. 5104

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.