LISBON, CT (WFSB) -- State Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man they said stole an elderly woman’s purse on Wednesday.
Troopers said the man seen in surveillance video stole the purse on Wednesday, July 17th at about 5 p.m. from a Walmart in Lisbon.
He left the scene in a red Volkswagen Jetta, troopers said.
Those with information on the individual are encouraged to contact Troop E 860-848-6500 ext. 5104
