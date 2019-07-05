SOMERS, CT (WFSB) -- Troopers from the Troop C barracks are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of young men that are suspected of stealing a car in Somers.
Troopers said a group of young men were involved in stealing items from cars in the early morning hours on Friday.
The men stole a 2015 white Ford Explorer with Connecticut plates bearing the license plate AR-95256, troopers said.
Several credit cards were stolen from the cars, trooper said, and used later in the day in Hartford and East Hartford.
Troopers are encouraging those with information regarding these break-ins to contact Trooper Hevey at Troop C at 860-896-3200.
