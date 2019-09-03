WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - Serious injuries were reported in a Route 15 northbound crash on the Woodbridge-Hamden line.
The crash involved Joao Maiolino, 29, of Bridgeport and 41-year-old Kimberly Slosek of West Haven, state police said.
It was first reported just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to state police, Slosek used an emergency turnaround in the center median of the highway to make a u-turn, just north of the West Rock Tunnel.
She struck Maiolino, who was riding a motorcycle and was already established the northbound left lane, troopers said.
The DOT said the crash happened between exits 59 and 60.
Maiolino suffered serious injuries as a result.
Slosek refused medical attention at the scene.
The highway was closed but has since reopened, according to the Department of Transportation.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact state police at 203-393-4200.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(1) comment
Prosecute her to the fullest extent of the law. Her negligence, and laziness because there is an exit just past the tunnel and an on ramp, caused this man to be in critical condition.
