HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tropical Storm Henri is expected to reach hurricane strength by Sunday.
The 5 a.m. Saturday track guidance from the National Hurricane Center shows a very close call whether Henri will be a Hurricane or Tropical Storm by the time it reaches CT.
The current location for landfall is near New Haven county.
Hurricane Warnings for New Haven, Middlesex and New London county.
Tropical Storm Warning has been issued now for all Northern Counties of our state, that’s in addition to Fairfield County.
A flood warning has been issued for the entire state.
A storm surge warning was also issued for southern Connecticut.
The Full “Harvest” Moon is on Sunday, the potential for coastal flooding could be exacerbated. This can be more than one high tide cycle. That's why Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the entire CT coastline.
"Henri is still in the Atlantic, it is expected to start impacting us overnight night tonight and into tomorrow during the day" said meteorologist Lorin Richardson.
Henri will strike the coast of southern New England Sunday afternoon or Sunday evening either as a Category 1 Hurricane or a strong tropical storm.
"An additional several feet of water moving into coastal Connecticut. This is a major concern , so if you do live along the shoreline it is a good idea to have an evacuation plan," Richardson explained.
The center could make landfall on the Connecticut coast, or at least very close to Connecticut.
"A tornado is possible. It is on the low scale but it is possible throughout our state," stated Richardson.
Conditions on Sunday will deteriorate as the day progresses.
The leading rain bands will reach Connecticut late Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Tropical downpours will become more widespread during the late morning and afternoon. The wind will also intensify through the afternoon.
Heavy rain and flooding is a major concern, damaging wind, we could see some gusts up to 75 mph which means we could see some widespread power outages. Prepare for that, there could be days of power outages," Richardson said.
As Henri moves across land Sunday night, the wind will become less intense. However, the threat of heavy rain will continue.
State officials and other organizations urged people to prepare ahead of time. For more information on how to do that, head here.
If Henri slows down or stalls, showers could linger into Monday. The storm could also move away from the state at that point.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
