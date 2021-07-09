(WFSB) -- Tropical Storm Elsa passed to the south of Long Island Friday morning and brought heavy rain to Connecticut.
A tropical storm warning is in place for southern portions of New Haven and Middlesex counties, and all of New London County.
A flash flood warning was posted for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, Fairfield, New Haven and New London counties until noon.
Ahead of that, given the amount of rain the state has already seen this week and the predicted impact from Elsa, the whole state has been under a flash flood watch that runs through Friday afternoon.
A flood advisory was issued for the state's southern counties, with the exception of eastern New London County, until 10:15 a.m.
A flood warning was issued for New London County, but it doesn't go into effect until Friday afternoon.
Rain bands from Elsa filled in the radar by mid-morning.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said tropical downpours reached southern Connecticut during the 5 a.m. hour.
"Tropical Storm Elsa is currently passing to the south of Long Island," Dixon said. "Maximum winds are still holding at 50mph. Elsa is moving quickly to the northeast at 31 mph."
The peak of the storm began around 8 a.m. and runs to about noon.
The most recent National Hurricane Center showed an unchanged projected path for Elsa.
The storm is not expected to have the impact that Isaias had last year, but the state could still see between 1 and 4 inches of rain.
Bridgeport already received 4 inches of rain as of 10 a.m. That's more than a typical month's worth of rain for the city.
"We have been receiving reports of flooded roadways, since the rain is coming down so fast and furious," said meteorologist Melissa Cole. "We can't stress this enough. Do not try to drive on flooded roadways."
The amount of rain the state recently received added to the flooding threat.
"The ground is saturated," Cole said. "This increases the threat for flash flooding and this will all happen at a bad time, the morning commute."
Wind gusts have ranged from between 25 and 39 mph across the state. They should max out round 40 mph.
That could lead to power outages.
Cole said conditions were still expected to improve by Friday afternoon.
"There will be some lingering showers during the afternoon, but some sunshine is expected to break through the clouds as well," she said.
Temperatures should reach 80-85, and the air will remain quite humid.
"It will feel tropical outside," Cole said.
Any lingering showers are expected to end by Friday night.
