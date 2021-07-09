(WFSB) -- Tropical Storm Elsa continues to travel up the east coast and brought heavy rain to Connecticut on Friday.
A tropical storm warning was issued for coastal and southeastern Connecticut, as well as Long Island, and parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Track storm Elsa with the Channel 3 Tropical Tracker here.
Given the amount of rain the state has already seen this week and the expected impact from Elsa, the whole state is under a flash flood watch through Friday afternoon.
A flood advisory was issued for southwestern Fairfield County until 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
A flood warning was issued for New London County for Friday afternoon.
The outer bands from Elsa came before dawn on Friday.
Track the rain with Channel 3's interactive radar here or Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler below:
Several school systems posted closures for their summer programs. See the list here.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said tropical downpours reached southern Connecticut during the 5 a.m. hour.
"[They] are lifting toward the north," Dixon said. "This is just the beginning. The concern for flooding increases as the morning progresses!"
"It's shaping up to be a rough morning commute with very heavy rain across much of the state," said meteorologist Melissa Cole.
The 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center showed an unchanged projected path for Elsa.
The storm is not expected to have the impact that Isaias had last year, but the state could still see between 1 and 4 inches of rain.
"Tropical downpours will lead to flash flooding," Cole warned. "They will also create hazards on the roadways, from poor visibility to the possibility of hydroplaning."
The amount of rain the state recently received added to the flooding threat.
"The ground is saturated," Cole said. "This increases the threat for flash flooding and this will all happen at a bad time, the morning commute."
Winds could gust to 40 mph or higher in southeastern Connecticut.
That could lead to power outages.
Cole said conditions were still expected to improve by Friday afternoon.
"There will be some lingering showers during the afternoon, but some sunshine is expected to break through the clouds as well," she said.
Temperatures should reach 80-85, and the air will remain quite humid.
"It will feel tropical outside," Cole said.
Any lingering showers are expected to end by Friday night.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
Read the Channel 3 meteorologists full Technical Discussion here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.