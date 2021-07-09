(WFSB) -- Tropical Storm Elsa has come and gone, but dumped a lot of rain on Connecticut.
A tropical storm warning was place for parts of the state Friday morning, but it has since expired.
River flood warnings are in effect for the Housatonic River at the Stevenson Dam, and the Yantic River in southeastern Connecticut near Yantic.
Ahead of that, given the amount of rain the state has already seen this week and the predicted impact from Elsa, the whole state had been under a flash flood watch that runs through Friday afternoon.
Rain bands from Elsa filled in the radar by mid-morning. The storm only had one band of rain left in the eastern part of the state by 1 p.m. It was gone by 3 p.m.
There could be a few showers or thunderstorms that move through the state on Friday afternoon and evening that are associated with a weak cold front.
Elsa's tropical downpours reached southern Connecticut around 5 a.m. on Friday.
The peak of the storm began around 8 a.m. and rain to about noon.
Torrential rain was much more of a problem than the wind, which peaked with a gust of 42 mph in Bridgeport and Groton.
Elsa eventually kept heading northeast, moving off to Massachusetts.
"Most locations received 2-5” of rain, but Stamford received more than 5 inches," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
Flash flooding occurred in many parts of the state, and there were numerous reports of road closures due to flooding and in some cases down trees.
Milford and Stamford are two of the cities that received 5+" of rain, and Bridgeport received over 4.7 inches, which is more than typical month's worth of rain.
The amount of rain the state recently received added to the flooding threat.
"If you add up all of the rain from thunderstorms this week, plus the rain from Tropical Storm Elsa today, many areas in CT will top out over 7 inches. Just crazy," Meteorologist Melissa Cole said earlier in the day.
Conditions improved by Friday afternoon.
Any lingering showers are expected to end by Friday night.
