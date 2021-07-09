(WFSB) -- Tropical Storm Elsa passed to the south of Long Island Friday morning and brought heavy rain to Connecticut.
A tropical storm warning was place for parts of the state Friday morning, but it has since expired.
A flash flood warning remains in effect for parts of Hartford, Tolland, Fairfield, New Haven and New London counties until 2 p.m.
Ahead of that, given the amount of rain the state has already seen this week and the predicted impact from Elsa, the whole state had been under a flash flood watch that runs through Friday afternoon.
A flood warning was issued for New London County, but it doesn't go into effect until Friday afternoon.
Rain bands from Elsa filled in the radar by mid-morning. The storm only had one band of rain left in the eastern part of the state by 1 p.m.
Track the rain with Channel 3's interactive radar here or Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler below:
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said tropical downpours reached southern Connecticut during the 5 a.m. hour.
"Tropical Storm Elsa is currently passing to the south of Long Island," Dixon said. "Maximum winds are still holding at 50mph. Elsa is moving quickly to the northeast at 31 mph."
The peak of the storm began around 8 a.m. and rain to about noon.
The most recent National Hurricane Center showed an unchanged projected path for Elsa.
Rainfall totals were just as we predicted, 1-4 inches statewide, with locally higher amounts.
Milford and Stamford are two of the cities that received 5+" of rain, and Bridgeport received over 4.7 inches, which is more than typical month's worth of rain.
The amount of rain the state recently received added to the flooding threat.
"If you add up all of the rain from thunderstorms this week, plus the rain from Tropical Storm Elsa today, many areas in CT will top out over 7 inches. Just crazy," Cole said.
Wind gusts have ranged from between 25 and 39 mph across the state. They should max out round 40 mph.
Conditions started to improve by Friday afternoon.
"There will be some lingering showers during the afternoon, but some sunshine is expected to break through the clouds as well," she said.
Temperatures should reach 80-85, and the air will remain quite humid.
"It will feel tropical outside," Cole said.
Any lingering showers are expected to end by Friday night.
