(WFSB) -- Tropical Storm Elsa has come and gone, but left a mark on the state with flooding. 

Here's a look at rainfall totals from across the state:

HARTFORD COUNTY

ROCKY HILL: 3.04 IN

MANCHESTER: 2.80 IN

HARTFORD-BRAINARD AIRPORT: 2.33 IN

BERLIN: 2.26 IN

NEWINGTON: 1.88 IN

NEW BRITAIN: 1.78 IN

TOLLAND COUNTY

STORRS: 2.81 IN

WILLINGTON: 2.09 IN

HEBRON: 2.06 IN

STAFFORD SPRINGS: 1.71 IN

WINDHAM COUNTY

WILLIMANTIC: 1.95 IN

CHAPLIN: 1.87 IN

WOODSTOCK: 1.66 IN

PLAINFIELD: 1.50 IN

FAIRFIELD COUNTY

STAMFORD: 5.10 IN

BRIDGEPORT: 3.68 IN

SHELTON: 3.66 IN

STRATFORD: 3.56 IN

GREENWICH: 2.23 IN

NEW CANAAN: 1.91 IN

DANBURY: 1.64 IN

RIDGEFIELD: 1.58 IN

FAIRFIELD: 1.55 IN

WESTON: 1.53 IN

BROOKFIELD: 1.38 IN

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

MIDDLEFIELD: 3.98 IN

MOODUS: 2.68 IN

DURHAM: 1.86 IN

NEW HAVEN COUNTY

MILFORD: 4.82 IN

HAMDEN: 3.07 IN

NEW HAVEN: 3.05 IN

EAST HAVEN: 2.94 IN

WOODBRIDGE: 2.60 IN

BRANFORD: 2.55 IN

WEST HAVEN: 2.55 IN

BETHANY: 2.38 IN

MERIDEN AIRPORT: 1.93 IN

WALLINGFORD: 1.88 IN

WATERBURY AIRPORT: 1.08 IN

NEW LONDON COUNTY

NORWICH 2.21 IN

NEW LONDON: 1.69 IN

GROTON AIRPORT: 1.53 IN

