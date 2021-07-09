(WFSB) -- Tropical Storm Elsa has come and gone, but left a mark on the state with flooding.
Here's a look at rainfall totals from across the state:
HARTFORD COUNTY
ROCKY HILL: 3.04 IN
MANCHESTER: 2.80 IN
HARTFORD-BRAINARD AIRPORT: 2.33 IN
BERLIN: 2.26 IN
NEWINGTON: 1.88 IN
NEW BRITAIN: 1.78 IN
TOLLAND COUNTY
STORRS: 2.81 IN
WILLINGTON: 2.09 IN
HEBRON: 2.06 IN
STAFFORD SPRINGS: 1.71 IN
WINDHAM COUNTY
WILLIMANTIC: 1.95 IN
CHAPLIN: 1.87 IN
WOODSTOCK: 1.66 IN
PLAINFIELD: 1.50 IN
FAIRFIELD COUNTY
STAMFORD: 5.10 IN
BRIDGEPORT: 3.68 IN
SHELTON: 3.66 IN
STRATFORD: 3.56 IN
GREENWICH: 2.23 IN
NEW CANAAN: 1.91 IN
DANBURY: 1.64 IN
RIDGEFIELD: 1.58 IN
FAIRFIELD: 1.55 IN
WESTON: 1.53 IN
BROOKFIELD: 1.38 IN
MIDDLESEX COUNTY
MIDDLEFIELD: 3.98 IN
MOODUS: 2.68 IN
DURHAM: 1.86 IN
NEW HAVEN COUNTY
MILFORD: 4.82 IN
HAMDEN: 3.07 IN
NEW HAVEN: 3.05 IN
EAST HAVEN: 2.94 IN
WOODBRIDGE: 2.60 IN
BRANFORD: 2.55 IN
WEST HAVEN: 2.55 IN
BETHANY: 2.38 IN
MERIDEN AIRPORT: 1.93 IN
WALLINGFORD: 1.88 IN
WATERBURY AIRPORT: 1.08 IN
NEW LONDON COUNTY
NORWICH 2.21 IN
NEW LONDON: 1.69 IN
GROTON AIRPORT: 1.53 IN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.