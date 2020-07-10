HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The end of the week and the first part of the weekend looks like it's going to be a soaker, thanks to a tropical storm heading our way.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said an area of low pressure moving up the coast turned into Tropical Storm Fay on Thursday afternoon.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect statewide, and a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties.
Channel 3 also launched an Early Warning Weather Alert ahead of the storm.
"As of 5 a.m., the tropical storm was moving to the north at 10 mph with sustained wind of 50 mph," Dixon said.
Fay arrives by Friday afternoon, bringing scattered tropical downpours to start.
Keep an eye on the Interactive Radar on the Ch. 3 app here.
Rain becomes steadier and heavier Friday evening and lasts into Friday night.
"We could see 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts (especially across western CT)," Dixon said.
There is also a chance for a thunderstorm, and concern for severe weather.
Winds could gust to/over 40mph on Friday night.
Since there will be a lot of low-level shear, some storms could rotate. That means there could be an isolated tornado or two somewhere in Southern New England.
"This is something we’ll have to closely monitor," Dixon said.
The tropical system will move away to the north of CT on Saturday morning, and most of the rain should be over by then.
"Then, during the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will again develop," Dixon said.
Temperatures should rise close to 90 degrees under a partly sunny sky. It'll be humid as well.
Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days, but it'll be hot and humid.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
