HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The end of the week and the first part of the weekend looks like it's going to be a soaker, thanks to a tropical storm heading our way.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said an area of low pressure near North Carolina on Thursday is expected to move up the coast and bring heavy rain to the state.
On Thursday afternoon, that storm heading up the coast was officially classified officially as Tropical Storm Fay. A tropical storm warning was issued for the Connecticut shoreline.
A Channel 3 Early Warning Weather Alert also went into effect on Thursday afternoon.
"Some of our guidance models are tracking Fay to the west of Connecticut tomorrow night, while the NAM is forecasting a track over Western Connecticut. This could have a significant impact on where the heaviest rain will fall," DePrest said.
With the potential for flooding, a flash flood watch was issued for the entire state for Friday, Friday night, and Saturday morning.
Rainfall totals by Saturday morning could reach 1 to 2 inches in some locations, with locally higher amounts.
"Showers will develop tomorrow (Friday). There could be a few in the morning, then they will become numerous during the afternoon," DePrest said.
There is also a chance for a thunderstorm or two, which could bring torrential downpours.
Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, and the air will remain quite humid.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday night, and downpours could lead to localized flooding.
DePrest said there is also a concern for severe weather.
"While we don’t expect widespread severe weather, some storms could produce gusty to damaging winds," he said.
Winds could gust to/over 40mph on Friday night.
Since there will be a lot of low-level shear, some storms could rotate. That means there could be an isolated tornado or two somewhere in Southern New England.
"This is something we’ll have to closely monitor," DePrest said.
The tropical system will move away to the north of CT on Saturday morning, and most of the rain should be over by then.
"However, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Saturday afternoon during the heat of the day," DePrest said.
Temperatures should rise close to 90 degrees under a partly sunny sky. It'll be humid as well.
Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days, but it'll be hot and humid.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
