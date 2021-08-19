HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Fred brought heavy rain and flooding to the state on Thursday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the remnants delivered between 1 and 5 inches of rain, or more, across the state.
"West Hartford received 5.12” of rain, and South Windsor received 5.0”. The tropical downpours resulted in significant road and poor drainage flooding in parts of the state. Hartford was one of the locations that was hit very hard," DePrest said.
Several road closures were reported in Hartford, West Hartford and South Windsor. Channel 3 viewers also reported flooding along Route 44 in Avon.
Additionally, strong winds ripped through the northeastern part of the state, particularly in Thompson.
"Wind damage occurred in Thompson, where there was a potential tornado. We are waiting for the official word from the National Weather Service as to what caused the damage," DePrest said.
The bulk of the moisture and remnants of Fred are gone, but scattered showers will linger into this evening.
The air will remain mild and muggy with lows around 70 degrees.
Friday should be partly sunny, humid, and hotter with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
Saturday will be partly sunny, warm and humid. There's also a chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
Sunday, there's uncertainty.
Tropical Storm Henri
With regard to Henri, Channel 3 meteorologists said the tropical system will near hurricane strength as it creeps closer to New England.
“Henri is currently a strong tropical storm centered between the East Coast of the United States and Bermuda,” DePrest said Thursday afternoon.
The National Hurricane Center’s official track has the center of Henri passing near or over the eastern tip of Cape Cod Sunday night and Monday morning as a strong tropical storm.
“Some guidance models, like the GFS and the European Model are coming onboard with this scenario,” DePrest said.
The 11 a.m. Thursday update had the storm about 800 miles south of Nantucket. It could reach hurricane strength by Friday.
DePrest continued to say that a track over Cape Cod would mean rain will have a greater impact on Connecticut than wind.
However, a more westward track closer to Connecticut can’t be ruled out.
“For example, the NAM model has Henri scoring a direct hit on Long Island and Connecticut Sunday evening and Sunday night. While this scenario appears to be an outlier, the western fringe of the cone of uncertainty is forecast to be over Connecticut,” he said.
Regardless, Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for Sunday.
At the very minimum, Henri will cause dangerous surf, large swells and rip currents to ocean facing beaches.
